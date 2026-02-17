Louisiana-Pacific Q4 Sales Decline As OSB Volumes, Prices Drop; Expects 2026 Adj. EBITDA To Fall

(RTTNews) - Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX), a maker of building products, on Tuesday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter, hurt by impairment charges, depreciation expenses, and foreign exchange loss. In addition, the company recorded a decline in sales, due to a fall in sales volumes and prices in Oriented Strand Board, or OSB, segment.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, Louisiana-Pacific reported a net loss of $8 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with a profit of $63 million, or $0.89 per share, in the same period last year.

Excluding items, earnings plunged to $2 million, or $0.03 per share, from last year's $72 million, or $1.03 per share, in the prior year.

Pre-tax loss stood at $13 million as against the prior year's profit of $85 million. Loss from operations was $9 million, compared with a profit of $75 million a year ago. Loss on impairments moved up to $13 million from $5 million in 2024. Excluding items, EBITDA declined to $50 million from $125 million a year ago.

Louisiana-Pacific reported sales of $567 million, less than the $681 million in the previous year. Oriented Strand Board segment reported sales of $136 million, less than last year's $267 million.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter of 2026, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $50 million, less than the $162 million, recorded for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

For fiscal 2026, Louisiana-Pacific anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $430 million, with a capital expenditure of around $400 million.

For fiscal 2025, the company has recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $436 million.

LPX was down by 1.73% at $92 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.