20.07.2023 12:15:00
Love AI? These Could Be Even Hotter Trends to Invest in Over the Next Decade
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have captivated investors this year, and many businesses involved with AI have seen their valuations skyrocket in 2023. Analysts at Fortune Business Insights expect the AI market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% until 2030. But there are a couple of hot markets to invest in that might lead to even better gains. Here's a closer look at both of them.The cannabis industry is full of potential. It's an exciting industry in that it's in its early innings. Cannabis is legal in dozens of states but there are many large markets, including Florida, where recreational use remains off-limits. And federally, the ban on pot remains intact. There are growth opportunities in the U.S. and all over the world as attitudes on cannabis soften. As hot as AI is right now, the bigger growth opportunity may be in cannabis. According to estimates from Fortune Business Insights, the global cannabis market will grow at a CAGR of more than 34% until 2030. A lot will undoubtedly depend on how legalization progresses in the U.S. and other parts of the world (assuming it does at all). If it does and marijuana becomes legal in the U.S. or another big market, there could be some incredible gains on the horizon in the industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
