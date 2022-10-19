Love at First Cue: Plenty of Fish Introduces Category's First In-App Dating Card Game

Cue'd Up Offers Singles a Fun and Friendly Way to Break the Ice

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Plenty of Fish , the most welcoming dating app for singles, announced the launch of ' Cue'd Up ', the category's first in-app card game designed to make dating more fun. With nearly two-thirds (63%) of singles saying that breaking the ice is the hardest part about meeting someone new1, Cue'd Up helps singles make more meaningful first impressions with refreshing conversation starters via a series of "spicy" fill-in-the-blank "cues."

Singles can play Cue'd Up by navigating to the "Explore" section in the Plenty of Fish app. Each Cue'd Up game consists of a small group of singles (six players max), and four rounds of gameplay. During each round, the players are presented with a humorous "cue" and are given 40 seconds to respond. From there, the responses are anonymously shared with the group and each player votes for their favorite answer. At the end of each game, the players see who they are most compatible with based on how they voted, and can continue the conversation with their matches in a one-on-one chat or join another game with new singles.

"We know that singles today crave fun and entertaining ways to get to know someone before sending a message," said Plenty of Fish CEO Malgosia Green. "Cue'd Up was created to make dating better by providing a more welcoming and down-to-earth experience. By connecting people in the ice breaker stage before matching, our goal is that singles will have more authentic conversations and ultimately have more fun while dating."

A Low Pressure Way to Date

Commissioned by Plenty of Fish and conducted by OnePoll, a new study found that half (55%) of singles stress about crafting the perfect first message. Singles say they experience anxiousness (50%) and shyness (48%) when they try to impress others during the first interaction, but with 750 cues currently available in Cue'd Up, there are plenty of conversation starters and opportunities to break the ice before sliding into someone's DMs.

With 60% of singles reporting they feel less pressure getting to know someone in a group setting, Cue'd Up is designed as a multiplayer game to alleviate some of the nerves singles experience with one-on-one interactions.

Additionally, more than half of singles (58%) say they wish they knew more about the person on the other side of the screen before sending or receiving a message - Cue'd Up provides a fun way to meet and get to know someone even before matching.

"Games are a really great way for people to get to know each other," said Kate MacLean, resident dating expert at Plenty of Fish. "The cues in Cue'd Up are designed to let people show off their sense of humor, which for many, is a major indicator of dating chemistry!"

Humor is Hot

Sixty percent of singles said that they're more likely to respond to the first message they received from a potential match if it's funny or clever. In fact, according to the study by OnePoll, two in three singles claim goofy is the new sexy and more than half (54%) of Plenty of Fish members say they have been attracted to someone solely based on their funny or witty online behavior2. These insights led Plenty of Fish to coin a new dating term: Funny-Bone-ing, which is defined as being attracted to someone for their sense of humor.

Early insights from test markets in Florida and Texas revealed that 40% of members who play the game connected with a match, and 50% continued conversations outside of the game. Available to Plenty of Fish members based in the U.S. today, and rolling out globally in 2023, Cue'd Up is played in real time on Sundays and Wednesdays, and players can RSVP through the Plenty of Fish app to save their spot ahead of the next scheduled game - and get a reminder when it starts.

The most popular questions in Cue'd Up initially include:

"I can't watch a movie without _____"

"If I got a puppy today, I'd name it _____"

"My #1 pet peeve _____"

"My camera roll is full of _____"

"All I want for my birthday is _____"

"I could never date someone who hates _____"

"I never get tired of _____"

The launch of Cue'd Up comes on the heels of Plenty of Fish's rebrand, which reinforces its new brand mission of making dating more welcoming and fun, with less pressure. The brand refresh features a new logo and updated app design that improves and enhances the user experience. Additionally, Plenty of Fish also unveiled a new tagline, "How Dating Should Be", which better represents a friendlier, more welcoming experience on the app.

12,000 single or casually dating Gen Z and Millennial Americans were polled from September 19 to September 22, 2022 by OnePoll, in a study commissioned by Plenty of Fish.

2More than 8,000 U.S.-based Plenty of Fish users were polled online in late August 2022.

About Plenty of Fish:

Plenty of Fish is a dating app for singles who believe in a more laid-back approach to dating, one where they get to know the heart of someone. Our mission is to connect the most singles by building low-pressure experiences where the right people take notice. Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish prioritizes creating an authentic, welcoming environment that allows real singles to discover what they're looking for - and simply date better! Plenty of Fish was the first dating app to introduce an in-app card game, the first dating app to ban "face filters" in all profile pics, and the first Match Group dating app to introduce live streaming. Plenty of Fish is a Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) company, and is one of the largest global online dating companies, available in 11 languages and more than 20 countries.

