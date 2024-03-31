|
31.03.2024 08:44:00
Love Costco Stock? These 3 Companies Are Creating Shareholder Value by Copying Some of Its Best Traits.
Many investors absolutely love Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) stock. But the late, great Charlie Munger might have been the most head-over-heels for this warehouse-style retail chain. Shortly before he passed away, he did an interview with the Acquired podcast and explained some of the desirable traits of Costco's business model.Munger, Warren Buffett's right-hand man, talked about how it delivers exceptional value to its customers, who in turn deliver exceptional loyalty.For the unaware, Costco keeps prices low because it's not trying to make much money from its retail business. Rather, the majority of its profits comes from selling memberships to those who shop at its stores.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!