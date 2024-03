Love Cryptocurrency? This Growth Stock Is a No-Brainer in 2024

Cryptocurrencies are on fire in 2024. Since the year began, Bitcoin's price has surged from $45,000 to more than $60,000.If you're a big fan of cryptocurrencies, buying them directly is a reasonable action. But there are ways to diversify your exposure while still betting big on their growth.Investing in Block (NYSE: SQ) stock, for example, is arguably one of the best ways to profit from the growth of crypto.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel