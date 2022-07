Love Dividends? These 3 Top Stocks Are Trading at a Discount Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

I love buying dividend stocks. Not only do they have the potential to grow over time, but more importantly, they earn reliable passive income. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are my favorite type of dividend stock to buy because they are required to pay at least 90% of taxable income in dividends, earning more income than a traditional dividend stock can offer.Right now , there are a ton of high-quality REITs that are trading for a major discount due to market volatility. EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) all have dividend yields of 6% or more right now -- close to three times more than the dividend return of the S&P 500. If you love dividends like me, here's why right now is the perfect opportunity to stock up on these top real estate stocks.EPR Properties is a triple net lease REIT, which means it owns and leases a variety of real estate to tenants on a long-term net lease where the tenant is responsible for operating costs and taxes. The company specializes in experiential real estate -- think amusement parks, music venues, movie theaters, eat-and-play restaurants, museums, water parks, etc.Continue reading