Love Fintech Stocks? This Dutch Payments Giant Should Be at the Top of Your Watch List

Financial technology (fintech) is one of the most popular sectors for growth-oriented investors. Digitizing the global financial infrastructure has been a momentous task that has taken decades of investment and likely will require decades more of investment in the future. Leaders in the fintech industry can capture a lot of the value from these investments by offering software and payment services to individuals and businesses. One little-noticed fintech company has skyrocketed to the top of my watch list in recent years, and if you're interested in fintech stocks, I think it should move onto yours as well. The company is Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y), a Dutch payments processor that I believe is one of the highest-quality businesses in the world.Continue reading