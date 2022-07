Love Passive Income? Here Are 3 Great Stocks to Help You Collect Some Easy Cash Flow

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are many ways to collect passive income. However, some take more work or money to get started than others. One of the easiest ways to make passive income is to invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs), entities Congress created in 1960 to allow anyone to own income-producing commercial real estate. While most REITs pay dividends to their investors, some are better suited for those seeking to make passive income than others. Three REITs built for those who love passive income are Realty Income (NYSE: O), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR). Matt DiLallo (Realty Income): Few investments are better suited for passive income production than Realty Income. The REIT, which calls itself The Monthly Dividend Company, has an excellent track record of paying a durable and growing dividend. It has paid 625 consecutive monthly dividends throughout its history. Meanwhile, it has increased the dividend payment 116 times since its public market listing in 1994 -- including in the last 99 straight quarters -- growing it at a 4.4% compound annual rate. Continue reading