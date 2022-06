Love Shopify? Here Are 3 Other E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With Shopify and Amazon accounting for around 10% and 40% of total U.S. e-commerce sales, unique online sellers that dominate particular niches often get overlooked.From pet products to car parts and anything else brands can sell globally, hundreds of niche e-commerce specialists are intent on conquering their markets.Three Fool.com contributors think Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY), and Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) are e-commerce stocks worth buying today.