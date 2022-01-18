Love Stinks, Flowers Always Smell Good: Ferry-Morse Launches Limited-Edition Break Up Gift Box for Valentine’s Day

Roses are red, but many are feeling the relationship blues as we head into Valentine’s Day. In fact, breakups are so common prior to the February 14 saccharine holiday there’s a term for it: Red Tuesday, the Tuesday before Valentine's Day when your significant other is most likely to break up with you. Better than a pint of ice cream to help get over it, the team at Ferry-Morse curated its first ever "Break Up Gift Box” filled with seeds and accessories needed to grow beautiful, fresh flowers that will last longer than most romances.

"Breakups, no matter how they happen, stink. But that doesn’t mean you need to be deprived of Valentine’s Day flowers,” said Rebecca Sears, Chief Gardening Guru for Ferry-Morse. "We think our ‘Break Up Gift Box’ can ignite a new passionate love affair – for gardening. As with every relationship, gardening comes with ups and downs, but Ferry-Morse is there every step of the way and when you have a beautiful flower garden grown from a few seeds, no romance will beat the joy and fulfillment it brings.”

Perfect to gift to oneself or a friend going through a breakup, the limited edition "Break Up Gift Box” features seven heart-mending themed Ferry-Morse flower seed packets like Bachelor Button, Forget Me Not and Love Lies Bleeding, as well as a Jiffy Seed Starting Greenhouse Kit for successfully starting plants indoors. Packaged in an eye-catching heartbreak box, it also includes three cheeky stickers with phrases like "leaf me alone” and "it’s thyme to move on,” and a journal to document the gardening process or to just let out some relationship frustrations.

Trusted by gardeners since 1856, Ferry-Morse.com offers tools, resources and inspiration to help to grow a successful garden. New and experienced gardeners alike can find the products and information needed for garden planning, seed starting, indoor or outdoor plant care, harvesting and much more.

The Ferry-Morse Break Up Gift Box is available for purchase on Ferry-Morse.com, while supplies last.

