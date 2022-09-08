|
Love the Way You Holiday with Grandin Road
Whether you're hosting, toasting, or just nestling in for the holiday, Grandin Road helps you make your whole home more merry.
WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grandin Road® (www.grandinroad.com), online retailer for home furniture and decor, has launched its much-anticipated 2022 Christmas Collection, its most merry and bright assortment yet.
Grandin Road helps you turn your whole home – from a twinkling entryway to a magical staircase to a tablescape for special gatherings – into a celebration. Get inspiration now to deck the halls when the spirit strikes you with these four festive themes:
- Holly Jolly Christmas: Bring home bright and cheerful Christmas nostalgia. With a color palette grounded in white, these designs include classic Christmas red and green, with fun and unexpected patterns like bold stripes.
- Flora & Eve: Create an elegantly moody and romantic vibe. Use jewel tones layered with textured metallics and floral motifs that will make your home shine.
- Home for Christmas: Wow guests with sophistication and cheer. Layer classic red with accents of solid black, traditional plaid and soft faux fur elements to create a uniquely welcoming feeling.
- A Very Bohemian Christmas: Evoke a cozy and familiar feeling with this warm, sweet farmhouse look. Incorporate soft pops of color accented with metallics and glass, tinsel, and knits.
With its 2022 collection, Grandin Road is offering hundreds of items you can't find anywhere else that perfectly showcase the magic and joy of the Christmas season. The collection includes lifelike wreaths and greenery, outdoor and indoor decorations, entertaining essentials, Christmas trees and trim and more.
"Our customers are looking forward to the holiday season more than ever this year and are especially excited to welcome friends and family into their homes," said Kristy Jones, Senior Director of Merchandising at Grandin Road. "They want to set the stage for unforgettable holiday memories. We're proud to have designed a collection that allows our customers to create magical moments in their homes, wowing their guests before they even walk through the front door."
Make this holiday season unforgettable. Extend the invitation and shop the exclusive Grandin Road 2022 Christmas Collection now.
Grandin Road is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate® and Garnet Hill®.
