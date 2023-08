Loveholidays booking blunder ruined our vital family treat

We had paid £4,000 for a week in Morocco, but when we arrived with two children it was for adults onlyI booked a £4,000 week in Morocco through Loveholidays to celebrate my 50th birthday and to treat the family after two recent bereavements. I paid extra for swim-up rooms in all-inclusive five-star White Beach resort in Taghazout. When we arrived, we were blown away, but our excitement was short-lived.The receptionist informed us that the hotel was now adults only, and our two children – a 12- and 15-year-old – could not stay. Apparently, booking agents had been notified months before, but Loveholidays had failed to mention it. Our children who, between them, have autism and ADHD, were confused and distressed. The receptionist would not let us make an international call to Loveholidays, so we had to cross a dual carriageway to withdraw cash, then buy an international sim card from a shop half a mile away. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel