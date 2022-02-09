LovelyWholesale Spring Collections

SHANGHAI, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LovelyWholesale, the pioneer brand in the USA fast fashion e-commerce industry, will have a massive launch of the spring collections, approximately reaching over 300 new arrivals daily, with prices ranging from $5 to $20. LovelyWholesale aims to satisfy the needs of various styles preferences and different age groups.

LovelyWholesale has always put customer satisfaction in the first place since day one. Before this upcoming spring collection, a thorough analysis was conducted by analyzing current fashion trends as well as gathering needs and preferences from thousands of customers. Therefore, LovelyWholesale has placed its focus on two-piece skirt sets, print dresses, plus-size high stretchy jeans, and graphic tees. In terms of style, LovelyWholesale not only offers items in basic colors, but also tie-dye, graphic, and floral style prints to convey the idea that "spring is in the air".



As one of the most popular items at LovelyWholesale, print T-shirts will be presented in better qualities but at more affordable prices. Bringing both trendy and affordable products to customers has always been LovelyWholesale's goal. So, new arrivals of T-shirts will have more print styles, and the price will range from $5 to $8.



After launching spring collections, LovelyWholesale will soon bring brand new "Music Festival Themed Collections". Please stay tuned for more information, please visit our website at https://www.lovelywholesale.com/ or follow us on:

