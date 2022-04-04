Lovepop Continues Retail Momentum with New Store Opening at Grand Central Terminal

New New York City location marks the company's seventh store opening since the beginning of 2020

BOSTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovepop , leading designer of magical pop-up cards and gifts, announces today the opening of a new store in the iconic Grand Central Terminal in New York City. As the company continues to grow, this new storefront is Lovepop's seventh brick-and-mortar store and twelfth location in the U.S.

The nearly 600 square foot space, located at Grand Central Terminal at 89 East 42nd Street in the main concourse off the Graybar Passage, will offer Lovepop's full assortment of products on its iconic tiered displays. It will also feature a dedicated Lovepop Flower Shop, highlighting the entire assortment of Lovepop's handcrafted flower bouquets and flower products.

"Our new Grand Central Terminal store is a special destination that will feature our colorful product display design and an eye-catching experience with our new Lovepop Flower Shop," said Colin Spillane, Head of Retail at Lovepop. "We're excited to bring our incredible selection and a meaningful and fun shopping experience to customers at Lovepop's new, iconic location in the heart of Manhattan."

"The past two years have shown us all how important it is to connect with loved ones, particularly those we are not able to see as easily as we once could," said Wombi Rose, Co-Founder and CEO of Lovepop. "At Lovepop, we thrive on creating memorable experiences and magical moments. Our physical locations offer an opportunity for customers to surprise and delight someone with a unique paper art, while also experiencing the 'wow' moment of a Lovepop gift themselves."

As the company continues to invest in expanding its physical retail presence in 2022, this new store opening accelerates Lovepop's plans to open additional stores this year with an emphasis on strengthening its New York and West Coast portfolios. The company is planning to open an additional store later this year in Times Square, New York City.

The full assortment of Lovepop's 3D product offerings—from cards to flower bouquets and giant pop-up gifts— can be found online on Lovepop.com and Amazon .

Lovepop is on a mission to create one billion magical moments. Founded by naval architects, Lovepop combines art and engineering to stretch the bounds of the imagination and create magical cards and gifts that bring people together. Whether you're celebrating a holiday, an important milestone, or an everyday moment, Lovepop's thousands of unique designs make it easy to share love with meaning, creativity, and fun. For more information visit Lovepop.com .

