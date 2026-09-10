The Lovesac Company Registered Shs Aktie

The Lovesac Company Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JP7B / ISIN: US54738L1098

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.09.2026 13:49:55

Lovesac Boosts FY27 EPS Outlook As Swings To Profit In Q2; Shares Tumble 12.7% On Weak Q3 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Lovesac Co. (LOVE), a direct-to-consumer specialty furniture brand, provided loss guidance for the third quarter, and raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2027, while trimming annual net sales outlook.

For the third quarter, the company expects a loss in a range of $0.62 to $0.83 per basic share on net sales between $140 million and $150 million.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.98 to $1.26 per share on net sales between $690 million and $710 million.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $0.34 to $0.81 per share on net sales between $700 million and $740 million.

The Company's outlook continues to reflect the latest backdrop for tariffs for the remainder of the year, without speculating as to incremental changes that might arise.

The Company's outlook for net income and earnings per share has been updated to reflect approximately $21.0 million of refunds collected related to IEEPA tariffs, including interest.

For the second quarter, the company reported a net income of $7.4 million or $0.51 per share, compared to a net loss of $6.7 million or $0.45 per share in the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by a $0.86 per share net benefit from IEEPA tariff refunds.

Total net sales for the quarter edged up 0.4 percent to $161.2 million from $160.5 million in the same quarter last year, primarily driven by the net addition of 14 new showrooms partially offset by a decline of 1.9 percent in omni-channel comparable net sales and the closure of the Company's Best Buy shop-in-shop locations.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, LOVE is trading on the Nasdaq at $14.00, down $2.03 or 12.67 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Lovesac Company Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The Lovesac Company Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

The Lovesac Company Registered Shs 14,26 -11,04% The Lovesac Company Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36
06.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 36: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid: Dow schließt leichter -- ATX beendet Handel wenig bewegt -- DAX schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich im Donnerstagshandel seitwärts, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex im Minus tendierte. Die US-Börsen notierten in Rot. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Donnerstag nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen