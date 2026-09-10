Lovesac Boosts FY27 EPS Outlook As Swings To Profit In Q2; Shares Tumble 12.7% On Weak Q3 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Lovesac Co. (LOVE), a direct-to-consumer specialty furniture brand, provided loss guidance for the third quarter, and raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2027, while trimming annual net sales outlook.

For the third quarter, the company expects a loss in a range of $0.62 to $0.83 per basic share on net sales between $140 million and $150 million.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.98 to $1.26 per share on net sales between $690 million and $710 million.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $0.34 to $0.81 per share on net sales between $700 million and $740 million.

The Company's outlook continues to reflect the latest backdrop for tariffs for the remainder of the year, without speculating as to incremental changes that might arise.

The Company's outlook for net income and earnings per share has been updated to reflect approximately $21.0 million of refunds collected related to IEEPA tariffs, including interest.

For the second quarter, the company reported a net income of $7.4 million or $0.51 per share, compared to a net loss of $6.7 million or $0.45 per share in the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by a $0.86 per share net benefit from IEEPA tariff refunds.

Total net sales for the quarter edged up 0.4 percent to $161.2 million from $160.5 million in the same quarter last year, primarily driven by the net addition of 14 new showrooms partially offset by a decline of 1.9 percent in omni-channel comparable net sales and the closure of the Company's Best Buy shop-in-shop locations.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, LOVE is trading on the Nasdaq at $14.00, down $2.03 or 12.67 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com