Low Carbon Footprint Dairy Organic Valley Announces Ambitious New Program to Become First in Category to Reach Carbon Neutrality Without Carbon Offset Reliance

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During a panel of climate experts, farmers, and food brands at Natural Products Expo West, low carbon footprint dairy Organic Valley announced the launch of its ambitious program to reach carbon neutrality through a new carbon insetting program. With the help of key partners and consumers, the cooperative of small, organic family farms plans to work towards a carbon-neutral food system through a carbon insetting program that will incentivize and assist Organic Valley farmers with implementing regenerative, climate-smart farming practices.

The CCIP, or CROPP Carbon Insetting Program, is designed to help Organic Valley reach carbon neutrality through real-world, deep emission reductions and carbon sequestration on member farms. This program will help Organic Valley become the first major dairy brand to reduce farm emissions without reliance on carbon offsets. Practices being considered for the 2022 CCIP pilot include tree plantings, improved manure management, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and enhanced grazing and cropland practices.

"Carbon insetting is about so much more than simply reducing a company's carbon footprint, it is about businesses investing in the ecosystems their suppliers and farmers depend on to increase their resiliency and provide significant, measurable benefits to communities surrounding the value chain," said Nicole Rakobitsch, Director of Sustainability.

Carbon insetting continues to gain traction among companies seeking an earth-centered approach to supply chains and carbon impact. Taking part in the panel, to be held at the nation's largest natural and organic products expo, will be Organic Valley Director of Sustainability Nicole Rakobitsch; Alter Eco Senior Director of Sustainability Antoine Ambert; Climate Collaborative Executive Director Courtney Pineau; Organic Valley Farmer-Member and Board President Steve Pierson; and PUR Projet Director of Global Programs Andew Nobrega.

"Addressing climate change and our diverse environmental challenges will require a fundamental change to how companies perceive and take responsibility for their emissions and impacts across their supply chains," said Andrew Nobrega, PUR Projet Director of Global Programs. "Insetting is a tool that unlocks the potential for a company to internalize their environmental and social impacts; and engage directly with their producers, communities, and productive landscapes for a better and more resilient future. We are very proud to support Organic Valley as it leads the way to drive this change!"

