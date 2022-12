Low-code development technologies market forecast to hit $44.5 billion by 2026

As organizations race their competitors to deliver new applications and optimize business processes, Gartner projects sales for low-code development technologies to grow by 19% over the next four years to reach $44.5 billion by 2026.Democratization, hyperautomation, and composable systems and business initiatives will be the key drivers accelerating the adoption of low-code technologies, according to Gartner. The concept of composable business strategy requires organizations to break down services and processes into microservices or packaged business capabilities, and putting together new offerings by merging these building blocks.To read this article in full, please click here