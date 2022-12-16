|
16.12.2022 16:14:00
Low-code DevOps Center aims to ease app development on Salesforce
At a time when economic and competitive pressures are pushing enterprises to implement faster go-to-market strategies, Salesforce has released a low-code product that it says will help enterprise developers ease the change-and-release management process while writing applications on its platform.Dubbed DevOps Center, the new product—first announced at the company's TrailheaDX conference in June 2020—is designed to help enterprise teams collaborate while building, testing and deploying applications or automations within Salesforce, said Karen Fidelak, senior director of product management at Salesforce, in a blog post. It's now been released for general availability.To read this article in full, please click here
