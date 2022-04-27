|
27.04.2022 14:00:00
Low-code toolkit extends Salesforce platform to Slack apps
Salesforce and Slack are introducing Salesforce Platform for Slack, a low-code toolkit that allows Salesforce developers to build Slack apps that leverage apps, data, and automation directly from the Salesforce Customer 360 platform.Salesforce Platform for Slack allows developers to draw on existing Salesforce development skills to build for Slack, taking advantage of Salesforce authentication, UI definitions, automation, and the Apex programming language. Announced April 27, the toolkit lets developers build apps to connect people across the business to produce “digital HQs,” Salesforce and Slack said.[ InfoWorld’s 2022 Technology of the Year Award winners: The best software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning products ]Salesforce Platform for Slack introduces the following new components and integrations:To read this article in full, please click here
