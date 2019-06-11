Low dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Introduction



Hydrate inhibitors are used in order to prevent the formation of gas hydrates at lower temperature and high pressure conditions. There are two types of hydrate inhibitors – thermodynamic inhibitors and low dosage hydrate inhibitors. Low dosage hydrate inhibitors are chemicals that help manage flow without the huge volume of chemicals that are required for thermodynamic inhibition. These are cost-effective chemicals and easy to use.



The primary advantages of low dosage hydrate inhibitors are that they require lower transportation costs, lower storage costs, and less maintenance; are effective during extended shut-ins; etc. Low dosage hydrate inhibitors are of two types – anti-agglomerate (AA) inhibitors and kinetic hydrate inhibitors (KHIs). They are mainly utilized in onshore and offshore operations in the oil and gas industry.



The report on the global low dosage hydrate inhibitors market studied the market for the next ten years, i.e. 2018-2028. The report has market values in 000' US$ and market volumes in tons, and we have considered 2017 as the base year for the low dosage hydrate inhibitors market.



The report on the global low dosage hydrate inhibitors market has numerous sections that describe the entire scope of study, segment-wise. Initially, in the first section of the report, we have provided the executive summary of the global low dosage hydrate inhibitors market. In that, we have offered the outlook of the global low dosage hydrate inhibitors market



In the second section of the global low dosage hydrate inhibitors market report, we offer the market overview, market definition, and market taxonomy. In the next section, the report has key trends and Porter's analysis of the global low dosage hydrate inhibitors market.



Next section of the global low dosage hydrate inhibitors market report has the entire outlook of the market background. Under this, we have included GDP outlook by region, offshore rigs by region, oil and gas production outlook, natural gas demand, natural gas production outlook, global energy consumption overview, chemical industry outlook, and patent analysis of the low dosage hydrate inhibitors market.



In the next section of the global low dosage hydrate inhibitors market, value chain analysis has been included along with a list of the distributors and manufactures of low dosage hydrate inhibitors. The global low dosage hydrate inhibitors market report has forecast factors, drivers, restrains, trends, and opportunity analysis for low dosage hydrate inhibitor manufactures. The next section of the report includes the pricing analysis by region, global value (000' US$) and global volume (tons) analysis for the historical as well as the forecasted years. In the following section of the report, the value and volume analysis by segment (by product type, by terrain type, and by country) has been described for all regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, South East, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.



The next section of the report includes the emerging market analysis, and comparison analysis of emerging and global markets by value and volume. PEST analysis for emerging economies has been included under this section. In the final section of the global low dosage hydrate inhibitors market report, we have included the competition benchmark, market analysis by tier, market concentration, competition dashboard, and company profiles of low dosage hydrate inhibitors.



In the competition analysis section, the report highlights some of the top companies operating in the global low dosage hydrate inhibitors market, such as BASF SE, Schlumberger Limited, Arkema Group, Baker Hughes Incorporated (BGHE), Clariant AG, Ecolab Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Force Chem Technologies LLC, Halliburton Co., and Gas Hydrate LLC, among others.



Research Methodology

Market volume for low dosage hydrate inhibitors are inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from primary resources or interviews We have collected the data from private as well as public sources, such as – annual reports, newsletter, magazines, research papers, Factiva, BVD (Bureau van Dijk), etc. The price for low dosage hydrate inhibitors is analyzed on the basis of product type – anti-agglomerate and kinetic hydrate inhibitors (KHI), which is inferred across the all seven regions. The global value of the low dosage hydrate inhibitors market is thus calculated from the data gathered from secondary as well as primary resources, utilizing average price and market volume



For the next 10 years forecast of the low dosage hydrate inhibitors market, various market viewpoints, macroeconomic factors, and challenging trends are observed. For forecasting the market, we have considered both, supply-side trends and demand-side trends, and other dynamics that have an impact on the low dosage hydrate inhibitors market.



Forecast has been conducted in term of CAGR, Y-O-Y growth, and absolute dollar opportunity, presenting the client with crystal clear insights and future opportunities as far as the low dosage hydrate inhibitors market is concerned.



