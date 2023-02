Low income households miss out on £50m to help pay energy bills

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Campaigners call on ministers to allow vulnerable people a second chance as aid goes unclaimedOne in five households with prepayment meters have missed out on government energy vouchers to help pay bills.According to new figures, a total of about 760,000 vouchers went unclaimed in October and November – 380,000 each month – with those not taking them up among the UK’s poorest. Continue reading...