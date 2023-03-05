05.03.2023 12:36:00

Low on Savings? Here's How Your Home Might Save Your Retirement

You'll often hear how important it is to build retirement savings -- and a nice amount at that. While you can count on some income from Social Security, those benefits will only replace about 40% of your pre-retirement wages if you're an average earner. And many seniors need a lot more money than that to live comfortably.Plus, we can't ignore that Social Security cuts are possible in a little over a decade. So all told, many future retirees may become even more reliant on their nest eggs.The problem, though, is that a lot of older Americans lack savings. Transamerica reports that as of the end of 2021, workers had saved a median of $67,000 for retirement. And that's before the market took a dip in 2022, potentially bringing that number down even further.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Save S.p.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Save S.p.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

On 22,77 0,84% On

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Positiver Wochenstart: ATX und DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen wie auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Montag Aufschläge. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentieren sich die Anleger zu Wochenbeginn überwiegend gut gelaunt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen