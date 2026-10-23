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23.10.2026 14:45:01

Lower Fees, Higher Yield: Why XLE Tops XOP

Investors choosing between State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLE) and State Street SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEMKT:XOP) must weigh the cost of large-cap concentration against the higher fees of a broader, production-focused strategy.

Energy investing is rarely a monolith, and these two funds offer distinct ways to play the sector. While the Energy Select Sector fund tracks large-cap stalwarts from the S&P 500, the Oil & Gas Exploration fund provides a more targeted dive into the specific mechanics of fuel production and refining.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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