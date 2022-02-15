Lower Open Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has tracked lower in back-to-back sessions, retreating almost 370 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,555-point plateau and it's likely to see continued consolidation on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on concerns over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, although crude oil prices may limit the downside. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower across the board on Monday, especially among the properties and technology stocks.

For the day, the index plunged 350.09 points or 1.41 percent to finish at 24,556.57 after trading between 24,482.86 and 24,733.11. Among the actives, AIA Group eased 0.11 percent, while Alibaba Group declined 3.02 percent, Alibaba Health Info skidded 1.66 percent, ANTA Sports and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China both dropped 1.01 percent, China Life Insurance surrendered 3.08 percent, China Mengniu Dairy dipped 0.31 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and Henderson Land both fell 0.71 percent, China Resources Land plunged 5.91 percent, CITIC fell 0.78 percent, CNOOC rose 0.10 percent, Country Garden plummeted 6.72 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical gained 0.86 percent, Galaxy Entertainment stumbled 1.72 percent, Hang Lung Properties sank 1.20 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas shed 0.98 percent, Li Ning slid 0.67 percent, Longfor tumbled 3.39 percent, Meituan tanked 3.60 percent, New World Development retreated 1.65 percent, Techtronic Industries lost 0.82 percent, Xiaomi Corporation weakened 1.57 percent, WuXi Biologics slumped 1.23 percent and AAC Technologies was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Monday and spent most of the day in the red before ending modestly lower.

The Dow tumbled 171.89 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 34,566.17, while the NASDAQ eased 0.24 points or 0.00 percent to close at 13,790.92 and the S&P 500 fell 16.97 points or 0.38 percent to end at 4,401.67.

The continued weakness on Wall Street came as traders kept a close eye on developments regarding the tensions between Ukraine and Russia. President Joe Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend but there was little progress in defusing the situation.

Traders also remained wary about the outlook for monetary policy following mixed remarks by Federal Reserve officials, with interest rates expected to rise as soon as next month.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday on rising concerns that Russia could attack Ukraine in the near future. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $2.36 or 2.5 percent at $95.46 a barrel, the highest settlement since September 2014.