Lower Open Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking nearly 310 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 18,220-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with weakness expected from the technology stocks and oil companies. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Thursday as the financial shares and technology stocks landed mostly in the red.

For the day, the index dipped 9.18 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 18,218.28 after trading between 18,125.20 and 18,292.14.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial fell 0.45 percent, while Mega Financial eased 0.14 percent, CTBC Financial dipped 0.36 percent, Fubon Financial slumped 0.63 percent, First Financial collected 0.59 percent, E Sun Financial slid 0.17 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.46 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation climbed 1.11 percent, Hon Hai Precision lost 0.48 percent, Largan Precision sank 0.95 percent, MediaTek dropped 0.91 percent, Delta Electronics skidded 0.91 percent, Formosa Plastic jumped 1.42 percent, Asia Cement was down 0.11 percent, Taiwan Cement weakened 0.21 percent and Catcher Technology was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major markets were unable to hold on to early gains on Thursday, opening solidly higher but fading as the day progressed before ending firmly in negative territory for the third straight session.

For the day, the Dow plummeted 313.26 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 34,715.39, while the NASDAQ plunged 186.23 points or 1.30 percent to close at 14,154.02 and the S&P 500 sank 50.03 points or 1.10 percent to end at 4,482.73.

The early gains on Wall Street came as investors scooped up bargains following the two-day slide that carried the markets further away from recent record closing highs - but by the end of the day, rising bond yields and interest rate concerns dragged the markets into the red.

Most analysts believe a rate hike of at least 25 basis points from the FOMC is imminent in March.

In economic news, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims were much higher than expected last week, as were continuing claims from the week prior. Also, existing home sales disappointed, while the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index saw a sharp jump in January and handily beat expectations.

Crude oil prices eased on Thursday, after having hit a seven-year high in the previous session on demand optimism and supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $0.67 or 0.77 percent to $86.29 per barrel.