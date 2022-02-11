Lower Open Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 120 points or 2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,825-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on growing concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourse were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Thursday following losses from the cement stocks, gains from the resources and a mixed picture from the financials.

For the day, the index dipped 10.96 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 6,823.64 after trading between 6,814.21 and 6,874.35.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia jumped 1.65 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.52 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia strengthened 1.32 percent, Bank Central Asia tanked 2.52 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 0.65 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia added 0.45 percent, Indosat rallied 2.26 percent, Indocement dipped 0.23 percent, Semen Indonesia lost 0.68 percent, Indofood Suskes fell 0.39 percent, United Tractors added 0.55 percent, Astra International declined 1.80 percent, Energi Mega Persada slumped 1.35 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations accelerated 2.56 percent, Astra Agro Lestari climbed 1.01 percent, Aneka Tambang surged 5.62 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 3.00 percent, Timah spiked 2.17 percent and Bumi Resources retreated 1.25 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and the losses accelerated as the session progressed.

The Dow plummeted 526.47 points or 1.47 percent to finish at 35,241.59, while the NASDAQ tumbled 304.73 points or 2.10 percent to close at 14,185.64 and the S&P 500 sank 83.10 points or 1.81 percent to end at 4,504.08.

The sell-off on Wall Street came after the Labor Department said the annual rate of growth in consumer prices accelerated more than expected in January. The data raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates more aggressively to fight elevated inflation.

Selling pressure accelerated after comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard, who indicated he supports raising interest rates by 50 basis points next month as part of a plan to raise rates by a full percentage point by the start of July.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday, gaining for a second straight day as falling crude inventories continued to support the commodity's prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $0.22 or 0.25 percent at $89.88 a barrel.