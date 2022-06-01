Lower Open Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has tracked higher in three straight sessions, accelerating almost 1,300 points or 6.2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 21,415-point plateau although it's expected to open in the red on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on concerns for the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets also figure to open in the red.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, oil companies and technology stocks, while the properties were mixed.

For the day, the index surged 291.27 points or 1.38 percent to finish at the daily high of 21,415.20 after trading as low as 21,029.72.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies accelerated 4.66 percent, while Alibaba Group gained 1.42 percent, Alibaba Health Info strengthened 2.30 percent, ANTA Sports rallied 3.05 percent, China Life Insurance collected 1.01 percent, China Mengniu Dairy perked 0.88 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was up 0.05 percent, China Resources Land improved 1.60 percent, CITIC tumbled 1.67 percent, CNOOC climbed 2.14 percent, Country Garden skyrocketed 7.99 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical soared 6.46 percent, Galaxy Entertainment was up 0.72 percent, Hang Lung Properties gained 0.27 percent, Henderson Land fell 0.30 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas increased 1.49 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.64 percent, JD.com added 1.44 percent, Lenovo gathered 1.98 percent, Li Ning spiked 4.70 percent, Meituan surged 6.80 percent, New World Development lost 0.66 percent, Techtronic Industries sank 0.87 percent, Xiaomi Corporation rose 1.00 percent and WuXi Biologics jumped 2.84 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened sharply lower on Tuesday, pared some of the losses as the day progressed but still finished firmly in the red.

The Dow dropped 222.84 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 32,990.12, while the NASDAQ slipped 49.74 points or 0.41 percent to close at 12,081.39 and the S&P 500 sank 26.09 points or 0.63 percent to end at 4,132.15.

The early pressure on Wall Street emerged after Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller was quoted as saying that he favored 50 basis point hike at every meeting until there is a substantial reduction in inflation - and treasury yields ticked higher in response.

In economic news, the Conference Board noted a modest decrease in U.S. consumer confidence in May.

Crude oil prices bounced off a hit two-month high on Tuesday and finished modestly lower on reports that OPEC may suspend Russia's participation in an oil production deal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended lower by $0.40 or 0.35 percent at $114.67 a barrel after rallying to $119.98 a barrel earlier in the day.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide April numbers for retail sales later today; in March, sales tumbled 16.8 percent on year.