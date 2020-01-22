Lower Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has tracked lower in consecutive trading days, slipping more than 50 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,240-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak in China. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index eased 6.89 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 6,238.15 after trading between 6,226.06 and 6,257.88.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.26 percent, while Bank Mandiri advanced 0.98 percent, Bank Central Asia eased 0.07 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.33 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia rose 0.21 percent, Indosat plunged 3.77 percent, Indocement added 0.68 percent, Semen Indonesia sank 0.39 percent, Vale Indonesia skidded 1.73 percent, Timah tumbled 1.80 percent and Aneka Tambang, Indofood Suskes and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks fluctuated on Tuesday before ending in the red, pulling back from last week's record closing highs.

The Dow shed 152.06 points or 0.52 percent to 29,196.04, while the NASDAQ lost 18.14 points or 0.19 percent to 9,370.81 and the S&P 500 fell 8.83 points or 0.27 percent to 3,320.79.

Stocks moved to the downside on concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Chinese officials said the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in six deaths among nearly 300 confirmed cases, with the virus confirmed to be transmissible among humans.

Adding to the negative sentiment, the International Monetary Fund downwardly revised its forecast for global economic outlook on bigger than expected slowdowns in emerging markets like India.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Tuesday after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said the sharp climb in U.S. oil production outweighed concerns about supply disruptions in Libya. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March, slipped $0.20 or 0.3 percent to $58.38 a barrel.