Lower Open Projected For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Thursday ended the four-day losing streak in which it had plummeted more than 1,850 points or 8.6 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 20,890-point plateau although it's expected open in the red again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on geopolitical concerns and inflation worries. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asan bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and technology companies.

For the day, the index advanced 262.55 points or 1.27 percent at finish at 20,890.26 after trading between 20,709.62 and 21,114.44.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies strengthened 2.20 percent. while AIA Group surged 4.75 percent, Alibaba Group fell 0.16 percent, Alibaba Health Info sank 0.46 percent, ANTA Sports spiked 3.67 percent, China Life Insurance climbed 2.19 percent, China Mengniu Dairy jumped 2.41 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gathered 1.72 percent, China Resources Land accelerated 3.22 percent, CNOOC slid 0.20 percent, Country Garden plummeted 4.34 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical was up 1.05 percent, Galaxy Entertainment improved 1.96 percent, Hang Lung Properties gained 1.64 percent, Henderson Land increased 1.75 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 1.58 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.33 percent, Li Ning retreated 1.14 percent, Longfor eased 0.13 percent, Meituan tumbled 2.90 percent, New World Development added 1.68 percent, Techtronic Industries rallied 2.69 percent, Xiaomi Corporation advanced 2.11 percent, WuXi Biologics soared 3.85 percent and CITIC was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 112.18 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 33,174.07, while the NASDAQ tumbled 125.58 points or 0.95 percent to close at 13,129.96 and the S&P 500 lost 18.36 points or 0.43 percent to end at 4,259.52.

The early weakness on Wall Street reflected ongoing concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine as peace talks between the countries resulted in little progress on key issues.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a continued acceleration in the annual rate of U.S. consumer price growth in February, reaching its highest rate since January 1982. A separate report from the Labor Department showed a modest increase in initial jobless claims last week.

Crude oil prices retreated on Thursday following reports that Russia will fulfill its contractual obligations, helping to ease concerns about supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April settled at $106.02 a barrel, down $2.68 or 2.5 percent from the previous close.