Lowers Forensics International Promotes Megan Johnson to Vice President

PURCELLVILLE, Va., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lowers Forensics International proudly announces the promotion of Megan Johnson to Vice President. Based out of the company's Dallas office, Johnson previously served as a manager. She will now serve as a key member of the company's leadership team.

Johnson is a forensic accountant with extensive experience in the measurement of financial damages related to business interruption/lost profit, lost rents, inventory loss and damage, extra expense, property damage, third party liability, product liability, vendor fraud, theft, and employee embezzlement. Clients include major property insurance companies, law firms, and corporations. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE).

President of Lowers Forensics International, Marc Johnson, remarked: "Please join me in congratulating Megan Johnson on her promotion to Vice President. She is a testament to dedication and consistent hard work. Megan has put in over 20 years combined as part of our team; she had faith in the group and helped us with a seamless transition when we started Lowers Forensics International two years ago. We look forward to having Megan be a part of the leadership group that guides us through the next 20 years."

Recognized for industry excellence and leadership, Lowers Forensics works with clients worldwide to provide insurance claims accounting, litigation support, forensic accounting, and expert testimony.

To reach Megan Johnson call 833-456-9377 or visit lowersforensics.com.

About Lowers Forensics International, LLC

Lowers Forensics International is a financial forensics firm offering expertise in insurance claims accounting, litigation support, investigative services, and expert testimony to support organizations worldwide. The company maintains offices across the globe to serve the needs of insurance companies, attorneys, and private and public entities in order to transform complex financial information into clear evidence. For more information about Lowers Forensics International, visit lowersforensics.com.

