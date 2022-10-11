Lowe's Announces 2022 Vendor Partners of the Year

Lowe's recognizes A.O. Smith, Blackstone and Mansfield Plumbing as This Year's Outstanding Suppliers; Owens Corning named Lowe's Sustainability Partner of the Year

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. announced today it has named A.O. Smith, Blackstone and Mansfield Plumbing as the company's 2022 Vendor Partners of the Year. The suppliers were recognized for their commitment to delivering quality products, innovation, value and service to Lowe's customers.

Additionally, Lowe's has recognized Owens Corning with the Sustainability Award for its commitment to reducing its environmental impact and building a sustainable future through material innovation. The company has made significant efforts to lessen the environmental impact of its operations, including cutting its greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 60% since its peak in 2007 and sourcing more than half of its global electricity from renewable sources. Owens Corning has been a critical partner in Lowe's making progress on its sustainability goals, including increasing the number of eco-products it provides customers and reducing emissions across its entire value chain.

"Every year, we celebrate vendor partners who have gone above and beyond to serve Lowe's and our customers," said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president of merchandising. "The 2022 vendor partner winners have delivered on their commitment to help us drive sales and exceed customer expectations, despite continued economic pressures. We're grateful to work with an outstanding group of suppliers and look forward to continuing to grow their business with us."

Lowe's named overall vendor partners of the year for each of its three merchandising divisions as well as divisional category and innovation award winners. The 2022 winners include:

Building Products

Vendor Partner of the Year: A.O. Smith, one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heaters and boilers, is recognized for driving double-digit sales growth in water heaters at Lowe's. A.O. Smith offers a broad product assortment with high in-stock levels, while developing new innovations. The company also supports Lowe's water heater installation business and maintains exceptional customer satisfaction ratings.

In addition, Georgia-Pacific, Hong Kong Global (HKC), JELD-WEN, Southwire and Trex Company were recognized as divisional winners. Atrium Windows and Doors, Biewer Lumber, Emson, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Lutron, MCS Industries, Inc., and Owens Corning were recognized as innovation partners of the year in the building products category.

Hardlines

Vendor Partner of the Year: Blackstone is the leader in griddles, the fastest growing category in grilling, with a devoted customer base that drives incremental store traffic and high engagement on social media. Lowe's has nearly tripled its griddle category since the partnership with Blackstone began in 2020. Blackstone's focus on innovation has also expanded its product lines to include air fryers, expandable side tables, griddle accessories and more.

In addition, Alton Industries, Monster and Oldcastle were recognized as divisional winners, and Alton Industries, Chervon, Nite Ize and Stanley Black & Decker were recognized as innovation partners of the year in the hardlines category.

Home Décor

Vendor Partner of the Year: Mansfield Plumbing is a Lowe's exclusive vendor and leading producer of plumbing fixtures and fittings for residential, commercial and institutional use. The company is recognized for its strong line-up of toilet and bathing products for Pro, specialty and DIY customers who appreciate quality and value. As a dedicated business partner, Mansfield Plumbing has also maintained inventory, provided promotional support and offered product innovations available first at Lowe's.

In addition, Henkel, HMS, Mapei and Samsung were recognized as divisional winners, and Levolor, Moen, Sherwin-Williams and Whirlpool were recognized as innovation partners of the year in the home décor category.

