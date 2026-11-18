(RTTNews) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW), a FORTUNE 100 home improvement company, on Thursday reported higher net income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year. The company also raised its fiscal year 2026 outlook.

For the third quarter, net earnings increased to $1.67 billion from $1.62 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $2.98 versus $2.88 last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $3.10 versus $3.06 last year.

Operating income jumped to $2.58 billion from $2.48 billion in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $22.76 billion from $20.81 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company raised its fiscal 2026 sales outlook to $92.5 billion from its previous forecast of $92 billion.

Operating margin is now expected to be approximately 11.1%, compared with the previous outlook of 11.2% for fiscal year 2026.

The company expects fiscal 2026 earnings per share of $12.25.

In the pre-market trading, Lowe's Companies is 1.22% lesser at $217.79 on the New York Stock Exchange.