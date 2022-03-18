|
18.03.2022 21:30:00
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND
MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 80 cents($0.80) per share, payable May 4, 2022 to shareholders of record as of April 20, 2022.
About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.
LOW-IR
Contacts:
Shareholder / Analyst Inquiries:
Media Inquiries:
Kate Pearlman
Steve Salazar
704-775-3856
704-758-4345
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-companies-inc-declares-cash-dividend-301505947.html
SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lowe's Companies Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.02.22
|Ausblick: Lowes Companies gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Lowes Companies präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
16.11.21
|Ausblick: Lowes Companies gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Lowes Companies stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.08.21
|Lowe’s Cos – Rally nach Zahlen (Société Générale)
|
23.08.21
|Lowe’s Cos – Rally nach Zahlen (Société Générale)
|
16.08.21
|Ausblick: Lowes Companies mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.21