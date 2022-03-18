18.03.2022 21:30:00

LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 80 cents($0.80) per share, payable May 4, 2022 to shareholders of record as of April 20, 2022.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contacts:

Shareholder / Analyst Inquiries:  

Media Inquiries:


Kate Pearlman  

Steve Salazar


704-775-3856

704-758-4345


kate.pearlman@lowes.com 

steve.j.salazar@lowes.com

