Lowe's Companies, Inc. Q1 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.62 billion, or $2.90 per share. This compares with $1.64 billion, or $2.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lowe's Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $23.07 billion from $20.93 billion last year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.62 Bln. vs. $1.64 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.90 vs. $2.92 last year. -Revenue: $23.07 Bln vs. $20.93 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 12.25 To $ 12.75 Full year revenue guidance: $ 92.0 B To $ 94.0 B