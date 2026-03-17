Lowe's Companies Aktie
WKN: 859545 / ISIN: US5486611073
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17.03.2026 13:23:04
Lowe's Companies Introduces New Annual Subscription To Deliver In-Home Services
(RTTNews) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW), Tuesday announced the launch of a new associate-powered annual subscription offering to its MyLowe's Rewards loyalty members called HomeCare+ for $99 a year.
Under this, the company will offer seven in-home services that make it easier for homeowners to manage essential up-keep tasks on a regular basis. The services will be performed at each appointment by local Lowe's store associates.
The program will be available across more than 75 percent of homes across the country.
In the pre-market hours, LOW is trading at $242.11, up 0.03 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
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