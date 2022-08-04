|
04.08.2022 20:38:00
LOWE'S DONATING $500,000 TO PROVIDE IMMEDIATE RELIEF IN WAKE OF CATASTROPHIC FLOODING IN EASTERN KENTUCKY
MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's today announced that it will donate $500,000 to support disaster relief efforts for associates, customers and communities in direct response to severe flooding in eastern Kentucky. The donation will assist Lowe's disaster relief partners and nonprofit Pro customers, helping these organizations and others provide emergency shelter and critical relief supplies.
"Our donation will help non-profits respond to critical needs in communities impacted by severe flooding in Kentucky," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "Our stores are committed to providing relief for associates and customers at a time when our neighbors need us more than ever, and we are thankful for their quick response."
Lowe's distributed more than 400 buckets of flood cleanup supplies at each store in Paintsville, Pikeville and Hazard, Kentucky on July 31. Supplies included batteries, sponges, bottled water, trash bags, goggles and hand sanitizer to help with recovery and cleanup. Lowe's will deploy its Tool Rental Disaster Response Trailer to the Hazard store to give impacted residents affordable rental options for one-time use equipment such as generators and chainsaws.
Lowe's Command Center has deployed a 26-person emergency response team to the Hazard store to help with recovery efforts over the next two weeks. These specially trained associates are voluntarily leaving their home stores to give associates in eastern Kentucky a chance to focus on their families.
Lowe's is providing additional assistance for its associates, including shower and laundry trailers to help those without power or water, as well as pallets of clothing. The company will also double its match commitment for contributions to the Lowe's Employee Relief Fund, which provides financial assistance in times of crisis. Lowe's will match $2 for every dollar an employee donates.
Visit Lowe's Newsroom for updates on Lowe's relief efforts and continued support.About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.
Contact:Candace Gordon
Lowe's Companies Inc.
Candace.Gordon@lowes.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-donating-500-000-to-provide-immediate-relief-in-wake-of-catastrophic-flooding-in-eastern-kentucky-301600337.html
SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lowe's Companies Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.08.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Lowes Companies stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.05.22
|Ausblick: Lowes Companies legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Lowes Companies legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.02.22
|Ausblick: Lowes Companies gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Lowes Companies präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
16.11.21
|Ausblick: Lowes Companies gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Lowes Companies stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.08.21
|Lowe’s Cos – Rally nach Zahlen (Société Générale)
Analysen zu Lowe's Companies Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lowe's Companies Inc.
|192,26
|0,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht deutlich besser als erwartet: ATX leichter -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Wall Street verliert -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende mit negativer Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich etwas leichter. Die US-Märkte erleben nach dem starken Jobbericht einen schwachen Handelstag. Asiens Börsen notierten am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.