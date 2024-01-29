|
29.01.2024 11:34:00
Lowe's Has Underperformed Rival Home Depot in 1 Key Metric for 15 Years. But It's Quickly Closing the Gap.
Home-improvement retailers Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) and The Home Depot are alike in many regards. However, for 15 years, Lowe's has trailed Home Depot significantly when it comes to profitability.There are different ways to measure profitability, but a particularly important one is a company's operating margin. This is the profit produced by core business operations, before other considerations such as taxes and interest are factored in.As the chart below shows, Home Depot's operating margin has been superior to that of Lowe's for about 15 years now:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Home Depot Inc., Themehr Nachrichten
|
26.01.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Freitagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Home Depot-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Home Depot von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
24.01.24
|Mittwochshandel in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.24
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: So steht der Dow Jones am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones beginnt Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.24
|Börse New York: Schlussendlich Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)