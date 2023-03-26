|
26.03.2023 11:25:00
Lowe's Is Down 27% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Home improvement giant Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) has been a market-beating stock for much of its history. Over any meaningful span of time, Lowe's has trounced the S&P 500's returns. In fact, an investment of $10,000 at Lowe's IPO in 1961 would be worth nearly $3 million today.Despite this impressive track record, Lowe's shares are down 27% from the all-time high reached in early 2022. Has the business degraded over the past year, or has Lowe's been collateral damage in the bear market? Let's dig in and find out. There's no doubt that the macroeconomic conditions in 2022 impacted Lowe's performance. Revenue for the fourth quarter was $22 billion, which amounted to an increase of 5% over Q4 of 2021. U.S. comparable sales for the quarter were down 0.7% compared to the previous year. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
