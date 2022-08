Lowe's Is Shrinking Again: Time to Sell the Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) might have bigger problems than just a simple growth hangover driven by soaring demand in earlier phases of the pandemic. The home improvement retailer recently lowered its sales outlook for 2022 after revenue declined in the second quarter. The results were a disappointment to investors who were looking for better numbers, especially after rival Home Depot (NYSE: HD) affirmed its bright outlook for the year.Lowe's business has a few weaknesses that its larger peer doesn't, and these issues translated into flat earnings and falling sales. Let's look at whether investors can safely tune out these problems as short-term noise, or if they imply a more foundational problem with the bullish stock thesis.The main letdown for investors in the second quarter was surprisingly weak sales. Home Depot reported a 5% boost in its second quarter comparable-store sales in the core U.S. market, while Lowe's sales were flat.