Lowe's Pledges $1 Million To Support American Red Cross Disaster Relief And Other Local Response Efforts In Wake Of Hurricane Laura

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's today announced it will donate $1 million to support relief efforts after Hurricane Laura hammered the Gulf Coast, causing catastrophic flooding and destruction. As part of today's announcement, Lowe's has immediately donated $500,000 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief, helping the organization provide emergency shelter, food relief supplies and comfort to those affected by disasters like storms, wildfires and countless other crises – all needs compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During COVID-19, for extra safety measures, the Red Cross is providing hotel rooms in lieu of traditional shelters where possible. On Sunday night, the Red Cross supported more than 20,000 overnight shelter and hotel stays. Lowe's will continue to work closely with nonprofit partners and government agencies to determine immediate and long-term support needed in local communities.

"Lowe's works to make homes better for all every day, and our donations will help the American Red Cross and other nonprofits respond to critical needs in communities impacted by recent natural disasters, including funds to provide shelter and housing," said Lowe's President and CEO Marvin R. Ellison. "We're thankful for the hard work by the American Red Cross as they quickly provide relief in Texas, Louisiana, California and Iowa, and our stores are committed to providing relief for associates and customers in a time when we know our neighbors need us now more than ever."

"The Red Cross is proud to count Lowe's as a partner to continue to provide people with much needed support during this pandemic as we help communities impacted by disasters big and small, and countless other crises," said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross.

In immediate response to Hurricane Laura, seven Lowe's stores in the most impacted areas will host bucket brigade events this week to distribute supplies to residents who are continuing cleanup efforts. Each store will distribute 500 buckets, which include supplies such as dust masks, goggles, bug spray, bottled water and mold remover. Associates at Lowe's distribution centers in North Carolina, Texas and Florida assembled the buckets earlier this summer. Visit Lowe's Newsroom for updates on events and additional support.

Lowe's Emergency Command Center activated virtually to prepare for Hurricane Laura on Friday, Aug. 21, and its leaders continue to manage through other crises, including the Iowa derecho, California wildfires and the global COVID-19 pandemic.

By Tuesday, Sept. 1, Lowe's has shipped more than 3,000 truckloads of product and emergency supplies to the more than 450 stores in areas across Hurricane Laura's path. Approximately 200 Emergency Response Team (ERT) members will deploy this week to impacted areas. These associates are specially trained and voluntarily leave their home stores to serve at stores affected by storms. They will provide additional customer support and give fellow associates impacted by the hurricane a chance to focus on their families. The Emergency Response Teams are deploying from stores located in Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana to support those hardest hit by Hurricane Laura. Another 100 ERT members will deploy the week of September 14.

Lowe's has supported the American Red Cross for decades, helping to repair homes and lives ravaged by hurricanes, floods, wildfires, earthquakes and other natural disasters. In 2020, Lowe's has contributed more than $100 million to communities impacted by the pandemic. Visit Lowe's Newsroom for updates on Lowe's continued support of communities.

