Lowe's Q4 Profit Down, Comps Rise; Sees Flat To Higher Comps In FY26; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. reported Wednesday lower profit in its fourth quarter mainly on one-time charges, while total sales and Comparable sales increased from last year. Further, the home improvement retailer issued fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting sales growth and flat to higher comps, amid ongoing uncertainty in the home improvement market.

In pre-market activity, the shares were losing around 3 percent, at $270.00, after closing Tuesday's regular trading 1.5 percent higher.

Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO, stated, "We delivered strong results this quarter, as our Total Home strategy is resonating with both our Pro and DIY customers, which was evident during a great holiday season. … While the housing macro remains pressured, we are focused on directing what is within our control, which includes our ongoing productivity initiatives. We remain confident that we are well-positioned to take share regardless of the macro environment."

For fiscal 2026, the company projects earnings per share of approximately $11.75 to $12.25 and adjusted earnings per share of around $12.25 to $12.75.

Operating margin for the year would be 11.2 percent to 11.4 percent, and adjusted operating margin would 11.6 percent to 11.8 percent for the new year.

Further, the company projects total sales of $92.0 billion to $94.0 billion, representing an increase of around 7 percent to 9 percent compared to prior year, with comparable sales growth of flat to up 2 percent.

In fiscal 2025, the company's earnings were $11.85 per share on net sales of $86.29 billion.

In the fourth quarter, Lowe's reported net earnings of $999 million or $1.78 per share, lower than $1.125 billion or $1.99 per share last year.

The latest results reflected $149 million in pre-tax expenses associated with the acquisitions of Foundation Building Materials or FBM and Artisan Design Group.

Adjusted earnings were $1.98 per share for the period, compared to $1.93 per share a year ago.

The company's net sales for the period rose 10.9 percent to $20.584 billion from $18.553 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the quarter increased 1.3 percent, driven by continued growth in Pro, online, and home services sales, as well as strong holiday performance.

As of January 30, 2026, Lowe's operated 1,759 stores representing approximately 196 million square feet of retail selling space.

