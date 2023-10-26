Lowe's Sparks Joy for Shoppers All Season Long with New Holiday Offerings

Retailer reveals all-new, can't-miss deals from Oct. 26 through Dec. 24, new ways to make the holidays easier like holiday light hanging and same-day delivery, and "Mr. Christmas" approved gifts and décor new this year for the home

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As customers continue to extend the joy of the holidays each year, Lowe's today announced plans to support shoppers' needs all season long in new ways, including a wave of ongoing offerings and sales events with new deals every single week. Customers can look forward to same-day delivery on eligible online purchases in select zip codes∆, services like holiday light hanging for the home with Angi, the rollout of the new Lowe's Lowest Price Guarantee and exclusively curated gift and décor guides from platinum-selling recording artist Brett "Mr. Christmas" Eldredge. Lowe's is the official décor sponsor of Eldredge's annual Glow LIVE holiday tour, a beloved Christmas-time tradition. The 14-date-run will make stops in major cities across the country, including back-to-back nights in Nashville, New York City and Chicago.

"This holiday season, Lowe's is offering new, can't-miss deals every single week and convenient services to make the holidays easier for all," said Jennifer Wilson, Lowe's senior vice president, enterprise brand and marketing. "We will have the best appliance deals this Black Friday and will offer new deals through Dec. 24 – all of which is bolstered by our Lowest Price Guarantee, where we will match a qualifying lower price on an exact item. Regardless of whether you're a DIYer or a Pro, we have ways to save both time and money when customers choose Lowe's this holiday season."

New Deals Every Week

Customers can save on everything from trending and stylish décor to gifts and essentials for holiday home prep, including:

Black Friday Every Day: Available from Oct. 26 to Nov. 22 in-store and online, customers can shop early and often with deals on top-rated products and brands, getting ahead of decorating, holiday hosting and gifting.

Available from in-store and online, customers can shop early and often with deals on top-rated products and brands, getting ahead of decorating, holiday hosting and gifting. Lowe's PROvember : To celebrate its Pro customers, Lowe's annual PROvember savings event is returning Oct. 26 to Nov. 22 . Pros can restock and recharge for the year ahead with extra savings on products from trusted Pro brands such as DeWalt and HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams paint. Plus, MVPs Pro Rewards and Partnership Program™ members can earn up to three bonus points per dollar* on select brands and products, including Klein Tools and Little Giant Ladders.

: To celebrate its Pro customers, Lowe's annual PROvember savings event is returning . Pros can restock and recharge for the year ahead with extra savings on products from trusted Pro brands such as DeWalt and HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams paint. Plus, MVPs Pro Rewards and Partnership Program™ members can earn up to three bonus points per dollar* on select brands and products, including Klein Tools and Little Giant Ladders. Black Friday Golden Gable Deals: From Nov. 23 to Nov. 29 , customers can shop additional deals and doorbusters on top-rated décor and sought-after categories, including appliances, tools and more. *Online Only* Thanksgiving Day: Shop exclusive Thanksgiving deals on Lowes.com. Black Friday: Play the Lowe's Golden Gable Spin For A Chance To Win Instant Win Game for a chance to win a $10,000 Lowe's e-gift card or one of other e-gift card prizes with a total value of over $200,000* *. Cyber Deals: Shop can't-miss deals exclusively online from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29 .

From , customers can shop additional deals and doorbusters on top-rated décor and sought-after categories, including appliances, tools and more. 25 Days of Deals: From Nov. 30 to Dec. 24 , Lowe's 25 Days of Deals event will offer new promotions in-store and online with same-day delivery for last-minute gifters, including a wide variety of big and small appliances and select tools and accessories.

In-Demand Gifts and Décor

Lowe's has upgraded all full-sized in-store artificial trees this year with energy-saving LED lighting, including in-demand pencil and flocked trees to complete every room and nook. Also new this year, select tree styles will come with matching garlands, wreaths and potted specialty trees to bring a cohesive look into shoppers' homes. For ease of styling, Lowe's has refreshed its ornament offerings to include shatterproof ornaments in five mix-and-matchable color schemes.

Customers can also visit Lowe's Gift Zone for a multitude of gift ideas – at a range of values – in one convenient location, whether they're shopping for top tools and apparel from brand favorites such as Carhartt, Craftsman, FLEX and Kobalt, or stocking stuffers, smart home products and more unique, unexpected gifts.

For more information about Lowe's seasonal events and offerings, or to shop the brand's Brett "Mr. Christmas" Eldredge curations and deals, visit Lowes.com.

Convenient and Time-Saving Services

Lowe's will offer same-day fulfillment services on hundreds of items, including but not limited to building materials, décor, and seasonal and outdoor living products on days of business operation*** to ensure customers get what they need for the holidays when they need it. As part of the company's longstanding tradition, Lowe's stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day to give customers and associates time to spend and celebrate with their loved ones.

Additionally, Lowe's is excited to bring customers an easy and convenient option for hanging their holiday lights this season through the home services platform, Angi. Customers can visit a Lowe's store or Lowes.com to learn more about scheduling both the setup and removal of their holiday lights directly with Angi.

Lowe's also offers a full suite of financing options with affordable monthly payments to help customers get ready for the holidays.

∆Same-Day Delivery available for eligible in-stock orders placed by 2 p.m. in select zip codes, subject to driver availability. If any item ordered is out-of-stock, entire same-day or next-day delivery order will be canceled. Fees vary based on purchase. Additional terms apply. See Lowes.com for more details. Tree delivery fees vary by order size, offered in select stores.

*Bonus Points calculated before taxes and fees, after applicable discounts, if any. Program subject to Program Terms & Conditions. Details at Lowes.com/L/ProLoyaltyTerms. Subject to change.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Promotion begins 5 a.m. ET on Nov. 24, 2023 and ends at 4 a.m. ET on Nov. 25, 2023. Open to legal residents of 50 U.S. states/DC, 18+ and age of majority. Limit 1 entry per person; 1 winner per household. For Official Rules, odds, prize details and restrictions, visit https://www.lowes.com/pdf/lowes_golden_gable_official_rules.pdf. Void where prohibited. Message and data rates may apply. Sponsor: Lowe's Home Centers, LLC 1000 Lowe's Blvd., Mooresville, NC 28117. An entrant cannot participate solely by scanning the QR code.

***Lowe's same-day fulfillment services will not be available on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

