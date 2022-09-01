|
Lowe's to Participate in Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference
MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference.
What:
Marvin Ellison participating in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global
When:
1:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
Where:
Visit Lowe's Investor Relations for the audio webcast at ir.lowes.com
A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations"
How:
Listen live online – the archived webcast will be available at the same location
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.
