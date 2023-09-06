06.09.2023 15:00:00

Lowe's to Participate in Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference.  

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)

What:

 

Marvin Ellison participating in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference

When:

 

11 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023

Where:

 

Listen to the audio webcast at ir.lowes.com under "Events & Presentations"

The archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately 24 hours after the event

 

About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

Contacts:   

Shareholder /Analyst Inquiries:             

Media Inquiries:        


Kate Pearlman                                             

Steve Salazar


704-775-3856                                               

steve.j.salazar@lowes.com


kate.pearlman@lowes.com            


Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-to-participate-in-goldman-sachs-30th-annual-global-retailing-conference-301918955.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

