02.03.2022 15:00:00

Lowe's to Participate in the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that David M. Denton, chief financial officer, will participate in the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)

What:

David Denton to participate in a fireside chat at UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

When:

12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Where:

Visit Lowe's Investor Relations for the audio webcast at ir.lowes.com

A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations"

How:

Listen live online – the archived webcast will be available for one year at the same location approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event

 

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

Contacts:

Shareholder /Analyst Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:       


Kate Pearlman

Steve Salazar


704-775-3856

704-758-4345


kate.pearlman@lowes.com

steve.j.salazar@lowes.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-to-participate-in-the-ubs-global-consumer-and-retail-conference-301494025.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lowe's Companies Inc.mehr Nachrichten