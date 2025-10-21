Lowe's Unveils 2025 Holiday Season Lineup

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) on Tuesday revealed its holiday season plans, featuring in-store experiences, exclusive promotions, and new product offerings. MyLowe's Rewards and MyLowe's Pro Rewards members will have early access to events such as themed kids' workshops, free seasonal gifts, and holiday photo opportunities.

Stores will feature festive displays with Bumble and Friends, sleigh decorations, and reindeer, while Lowe's AI assistant, Mylow, will offer decorating tips, gift ideas, and home improvement guidance online and via the Lowe's app.

Lowe's is offering a range of holiday products, including exclusive décor like the "twinkling tree," 9-foot Grinch, and Bumble with new friends. Collaborations include The Elf on the Shelf with a Lowe's Red Vest edition and MrBeast's curated holiday picks. The retailer is also expanding pet offerings with the new Heart & Herd brand, available online and in stores this November.

MyLowe's Rewards members can take part in in-store kids' workshops, including Holiday Countdown on November 15 and Santa's Sleigh on December 20, where children can create festive keepsakes with an adult. Members will also receive free seasonal gift offers throughout the holidays.

Holiday deals will begin with Early Black Friday savings from October 30 to November 26, offering Buy One, Get One , Two or Three offers on brands such as Craftsman, DEWALT and Kobalt tools, and discounts on appliances from brands such as LG, GE, and Samsung.

Lowe's said Thanksgiving Day will feature one-day, online-only deals, including early access for MyLowe's Rewards and MyLowe's Pro Rewards members. On Black Friday, stores will open at 6 a.m. with special offers for all shoppers, followed by additional limited-time, online-only savings on Cyber Monday.

Lowe's also offers flexible shipping, member perks, and a lowest price guarantee to help customers save on holiday essentials.