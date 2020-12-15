Loyalist College Ranks #1 For Industry Research Income as Percentage of Total Research Income

BELLEVILLE, ON, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Loyalist College reached an institutional milestone today when it was recognized as one of Canada's top 50 research colleges. This is the first time Loyalist has ranked on Research Infosource Inc.'s annual list, placing first in the country for industry research income as a percentage of total research income and eighth for college research income growth.

"What an incredible achievement for Loyalist College, the Bay of Quinte region, and our industry partners," said Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan, Loyalist College President & CEO. "The continued growth and recognition of the College's Applied Research and Innovation Department strengthens our resolve as an institution of choice for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking analytical testing, method optimization, and product development in competitive marketplaces. This achievement reflects our deep commitment to advancing applied research in our region and contributing to a skilled Biosciences workforce to fuel economic growth, entrepreneurialism, and innovation."

Loyalist's Applied Research Centre for Natural Products and Medical Cannabis houses Canada's only federally supported Technology Access Centre for natural products and cannabis, and is a regional innovation hub for industry to access advanced instrumentation and subject-matter experts.

"Our Applied Research Centre provides student researchers with unprecedented access to work-integrated learning opportunities in a high-tech facility which broadens the range of their scientific aptitude and expands the breadth of their expertise," said Ron Byrne, Loyalist College Senior Vice-President Academic. "We directly connect Bioscience and Cannabis Applied Science students with industry so they can network with future employers and begin their careers."

The Applied Research Centre offers companies across Eastern Ontario a supportive, community-oriented platform from which to enhance their productivity, expand their reach and augment their competitiveness in the global market. In addition to income from industry partnerships, the Applied Research Centre is funded through the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) College and Community Innovation (CCI) Program, as well as the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI), the Ontario Research Fund (ORF), and the Ontario Centres of Excellence (OCE).

To collaborate with Loyalist, one of Canada's top 50 research colleges, please visit loyalistappliedresearch.com.

About Loyalist College

Loyalist is Ontario's Destination College, empowering students, faculty, staff, and partners through experiential, industry cluster-based education, training and applied research programs. The College provides job-ready graduates for, and knowledge transfer to, industry and the community. Of 2017-18 Loyalist graduates, 88.5 percent were employed within six months after graduation. Located on more than 200 acres in the beautiful Bay of Quinte region, the College is perfectly positioned between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. Loyalist offers more than 70 full-time diploma, certificate and apprenticeship programs in biosciences, building sciences, business, community service, health and wellness, media studies, public safety, and skilled trades. Continuing education options are available through LoyalistFocus.com , including hundreds of online, distance and in-class courses, and through the College's 100+ university transfer agreements . Loyalist is a key driver of social and economic health in eastern Ontario. It contributes 3.7 percent of the Gross Regional Product, representing $382 million annually to the regional economy – based on a March 2020 report by Emsi. For more information on Loyalist's Belleville, Bancroft and Toronto campuses and Port Hope satellite location, visit YoureGoingPlaces.com .

