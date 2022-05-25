LP Building Solutions Honored as Forest Conservationist of the Year by Tennessee Wildlife Federation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, was honored as the Forest Conservationist of the Year at the Tennessee Wildlife Federation's 57th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards.

"For 50 years, LP has committed itself to sustainable forest management and fiber sourcing."

Established by one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state's wildlife and natural resources, the Tennessee Wildlife Federation's Conservation Achievement Awards initiative is the state's longest standing and most inclusive conservation-recognition program. Each year, the awards honor organizations and individuals who are making outstanding contributions to Tennessee's wildlife and natural resources.

"The Conservation Achievement Awards are a way for us to recognize and promote the critical conservation work done across the state," said Tennessee Wildlife Federation Chief Development Officer Kendall McCarter. "It is important to spotlight these individuals and organizations' work in order to inspire others to support conservation in Tennessee."

The annual Forest Conservationist of the Year Award is given in recognition for outstanding achievement in forest and woodlands development management or use, including reforestation, preservation of wilderness areas, wildlife habitat development, fire protection, wise cutting practices, and multiple-use forest lands.

"For 50 years, LP has committed itself to sustainable forest management and fiber sourcing," said Director of Sustainability & Public Policy Donna Kopecky. "We believe that sustainably managed forests make a vital contribution to the world by providing economic, environmental, and social benefits indispensable to the quality of life. Our commitment to provide these benefits is reflected in our daily actions across all our forestry operations."

Sustainable forest management involves scientific research, rigorous planning, third-party standards, and public consultation. In all forest-management and fiber-sourcing decisions, LP considers forest health and productivity, protecting water resources, conserving biological diversity, aesthetics and recreation, protecting special sites, complying with laws and regulations, and using fiber resources efficiently.

"LP applies sustainable forestry principles and practices to meet the needs of today while building a better world for generations to come," Kopecky said. "LP's commitment to sustainable forestry is highlighted by our third-party forest certification to independent standards from the Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI) and the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC™). "In the U.S. and Canada, all the fiber we source is certified to North American SFI standards, while in South America, all our facilities are certified to the international PEFC Chain of Custody standard."

LP implements forest-management standards and best practices that protect and conserve forests across our managed landscapes, including using qualified loggings professionals who help LP achieve its environmental stewardship goals.

In addition to sustainable forestry, LP has a long history of supporting environmental causes. The LP Foundation has provided over $20 million to deserving nonprofits, including the Tennessee Wildlife Foundation, Harpeth Conservancy, Cumberland River Compact, and the Land Trust for Tennessee.

To learn more about LP's sustainability efforts, visit lpcorp.com/sustainability.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and more), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

About Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Tennessee Wildlife Federation leads the conservation, sound management and wise use of Tennessee's great outdoors. Since 1946, the Federation has spearheaded the development of the state's wildlife policy, advanced landmark legislation on air and water quality and other conservation initiatives, helped restore numerous species, and introduced thousands of kids to the great outdoors. To learn more, visit tnwf.org.

