LRI Investments Buys $16 Million of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF
On Feb. 3, 2026, LRI Investments, LLC disclosed a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL), acquiring 217,176 shares in a transaction estimated at $16.38 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 3, 2026, LRI Investments, LLC initiated a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL) by purchasing 217,176 shares. The estimated value of this acquisition is $16.4 million based on the quarterly average price. The value of the position at the end of the quarter increased by the same amount, reflecting both the purchase and price movement.Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF provides investors with a disciplined approach to tracking its benchmark index, focusing on investment-grade U.S. Treasury bills. The fund’s transparent investment strategy and competitive expense management set it apart in the short-duration fixed-income market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
