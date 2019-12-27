LSC Communications, Inc. Receives Delisting Notice From the New York Stock Exchange

LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) ("LSC” or the "Company”) today announced that it received notification from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE”) that the NYSE has determined to commence proceedings to delist the Company’s common stock (the "Common Stock”) from the NYSE and that trading in the Common Stock on the NYSE has been suspended, effective immediately.

The NYSE reached its decision pursuant to Rule 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because the Company did not meet the NYSE’s continued listing standard that requires listed companies to maintain an average global market capitalization of at least $15 million over a period of 30 consecutive trading days.

The Company anticipates that its Common Stock will begin trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "LKSD”. The transition to the OTC markets will not affect the Company’s business operations or its Securities and Exchange Commission reporting and does not conflict with or cause an event of default under any of the Company’s material debt or other agreements.

